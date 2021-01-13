Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$95.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.48 million and a PE ratio of 102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) alerts:

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.