Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) a C$28.00 Price Target

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) has been given a C$28.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.76.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.13. 336,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The company has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 33.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.87.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

