TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $4.75. TUI shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 90,100 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TUI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get TUI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.45.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TUI AG will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.