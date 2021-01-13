Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.83.

TWTR stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

