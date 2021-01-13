Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 670,270 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.09. The stock had a trading volume of 522,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,637,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

