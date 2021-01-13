UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADYEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

