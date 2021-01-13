UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $514.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.56 and a 200 day moving average of $402.44. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ASML has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $514.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 49.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.