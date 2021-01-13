UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,227,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 69,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 1,560.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 427,109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nokia by 129.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 785,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.