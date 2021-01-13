UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 4,800” Price Target for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,000.25 ($65.33).

ASC opened at GBX 5,402.40 ($70.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,688.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,497.08. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total value of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42). Also, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

