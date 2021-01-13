UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. UEX Co. (UEX.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 30,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About UEX Co. (UEX.TO) (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

