UMA Market Cap Reaches $478.56 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One UMA token can now be bought for about $8.62 or 0.00024754 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $478.56 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00258495 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063597 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,829.10 or 0.94255317 BTC.

About UMA

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

