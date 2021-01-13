Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of UA opened at $16.33 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Under Armour by 2,064.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

