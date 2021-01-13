UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

UniFirst has raised its dividend by 566.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

UNF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.53. The company had a trading volume of 102,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day moving average of $189.95. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $227.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,370 shares of company stock valued at $423,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

