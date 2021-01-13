UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UNF. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $214.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $227.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.95.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 3,368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 150.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UniFirst by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

