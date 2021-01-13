UniLend Trading Up 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. UniLend has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $764,301.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00387639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.09 or 0.04171569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Token Trading

