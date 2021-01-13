Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

UL traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. 2,109,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.3% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

