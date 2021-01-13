Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Head to Head Contrast

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.95 billion 0.48 -$17.20 million N/A N/A Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys.

Profitability

This table compares Unisys and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys 37.20% -9.91% 2.69% Kubient N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unisys and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unisys currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.56%. Given Unisys’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unisys is more favorable than Kubient.

Summary

Unisys beats Kubient on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

