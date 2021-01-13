United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 180.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

