United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.00

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) (LON:UCG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 44348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Company Profile (LON:UCG)

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; beds; laminate and vinyl floorings; luxury vinyl tiles; rugs; and artificial grass. It also offers accessories, such as pillows, door bars, adhesives, grippers, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for carpets and laminates.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Carpets Group plc (UCG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.