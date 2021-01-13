United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

