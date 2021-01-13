United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Down 0.5%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USL)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 82,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 124,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,990 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 1,237.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares in the last quarter.

