UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after acquiring an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after acquiring an additional 321,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

