UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $357.37 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $339.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,483.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,692,000 after acquiring an additional 218,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

