Universa Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $109,421.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. Universa has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $109,421.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Universa has traded up 80.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00043056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.00374792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.31 or 0.04132798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Universa

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

