Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the December 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN UUU traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,510. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

