UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Cap of $2.83 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 1% lower against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $284,393.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00042424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00381293 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.84 or 0.04103766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013161 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

