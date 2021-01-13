Unobtanium Price Hits $63.02 on Major Exchanges (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.02 or 0.00176072 BTC on popular exchanges. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,791.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.75 or 0.01340389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.34 or 0.00568109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048115 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001637 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,289 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.