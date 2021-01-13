UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.20 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.33 billion and $17.20 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003729 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.00393830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

