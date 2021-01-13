Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,582. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Upland Software by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 39.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 635,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 38,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 170,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.