Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Buy”

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of UPWK opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock worth $5,740,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

