Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $31.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.95.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. 172,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,490. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after acquiring an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.