USDx stablecoin Market Cap Tops $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,804.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.01369201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00590268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008556 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00169947 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.