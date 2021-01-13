Utrust Price Reaches $0.20 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $90.67 million and approximately $9.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Utrust Profile

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

