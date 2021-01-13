Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.10

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 34930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTZ. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,631,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.