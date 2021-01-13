Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $265.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.65. 4,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 248.93 and a beta of 1.25. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

