Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) Shares Gap Up to $190.50

Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $190.50, but opened at $199.64. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) shares last traded at $192.03, with a volume of 15,644 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.47 million and a P/E ratio of -957.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 189.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 173.85.

Get Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,000.00%.

In other news, insider Dominic Neary bought 162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £254.34 ($332.30). Also, insider Josephine Clare Valentine acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £26,730 ($34,922.92).

About Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value And Income Trust Plc (VIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.