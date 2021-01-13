ValuEngine Upgrades Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Cyclerion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.20. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,322.42% and a negative return on equity of 105.55%.

In related news, insider Andreas Busch purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $316,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $60,522.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 45.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 150,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 672.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

