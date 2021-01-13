ValuEngine Upgrades Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNVGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

