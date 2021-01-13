Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Global Securities

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VVV stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $24.19.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

