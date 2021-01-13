VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 66.0% in December

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the December 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESPO traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. 2,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,477. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,054,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

