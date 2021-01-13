Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

