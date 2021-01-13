Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 16.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $39,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $1,100,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 139,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $247,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.71. 35,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,511. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $257.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.17 and a 200-day moving average of $231.01.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

