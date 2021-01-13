Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.05. 1,335,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76.

