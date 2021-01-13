Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Increased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.56. 484,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,103. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.12. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $358.67.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.