Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,574,000 after acquiring an additional 431,169 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 59,952 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 176,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after buying an additional 39,304 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 92,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. 103,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,704. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

