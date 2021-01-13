Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 73.7% in December

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the December 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 62,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.588 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

