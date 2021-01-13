Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.0% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 787,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

