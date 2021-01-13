Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Raised by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.6% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 44,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.291 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

