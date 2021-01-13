Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Global Retirement Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.20. The company had a trading volume of 312,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day moving average of $176.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $199.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

