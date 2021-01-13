Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,708,000.

VTI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.98. 3,464,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,021. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $199.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

